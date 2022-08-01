Georgia stand ready to continue excellent cooperation with UN, Parliament Speaker says

“We stand ready to continue our excellent cooperation with the UN team in Georgia to further uphold fundamental principles enshrined in the UN Charter,” Georgian Parliament Speaker, Shalva Papuashvili wrote on Twitter, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

