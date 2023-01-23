Georgia’s international tourism revenue up 182.5% in 2022

Georgia received $3.5 billion from international tourist visits in 2022, a figure that represented a 182.5 percent increase compared to 2021, the National Tourism Administration said on Monday, Trend reports with reference to Agenda.

The body also said revenue from international tourism had also recovered by 107.6 percent compared to the pre-pandemic 2019.

Last year, 5,426,903 international travellers visited the country - 188.5 percent more than in 2021 - while the number of international tourists visits reached 3,652,949 (+131.6% y/y).

The number of international tourist visits recovered by 71.9 percent in 2022, while the number of international traveller visits rebounded by 58 percent, the GNTA also said.