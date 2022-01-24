IsDB Institute releases pioneering E-Book reader app (PHOTO)
The Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) is pleased to announce the release of a new e-book reader app dedicated to publications in Islamic economics and development.
The app was developed in partnership with a technology firm, Koraspond Digital Marketing Agency, a subsidiary of Ethmar Advertising company based in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Leveraging innovative modern technologies and the Institute’s long-standing expertise in publishing of Islamic economics, the app aims to serve as a knowledge repository where users around the world can have a rich experience of reading and browsing Islamic economics and finance publications.
With support for Arabic, English and French languages, the new app is a comprehensive, user-friendly mobile application currently available through the Apple Store and Google Play. A version for desktop is expected to be ready later in 2022.
The app has been integrated to the IsDB Institute website (https://isdbinstitute.org/), thereby allowing users to purchase publications from the website, and download and read them on the e-book reader app on their devices.
Various innovative features can be seen in the app including:
- Standard reading tools such as bookmarking, search, text highlight, in-built dictionary, ability to attach notes to selected text, and more.
- Fresh interface design that enhances the user experience.
- Sharing e-book titles and quotes through all social media channels.
- Ability to track user reading activity such as the number of books read, number of hours of reading, reading speed, and number of shared books.
- E-books are encrypted to prevent sharing, copying, and distribution.
- Synchronization across the user’s devices.
- App interface available in Arabic, English and French languages.
In his comments on this occasion, Dr. Sami Al-Suwailem, IsDBI Acting Director General and IsDB Group Chief Economist, said: “Our objective with the new e-reader app is to bring knowledge in Islamic economics up to par. The e-book reader will serve as an innovative, interactive platform with the most modern features and capabilities for e-books on Islamic economics and finance.”
Mr. Bilal Saeed, Koraspond’s Business Development Director, said: “In the next phase of our venture, we will be taking the IsDBI Reader App to other platforms, including Windows, Huawei, and Google Chrome, to create a wider accessibility. We will also integrate an AI-driven algorithm to suggest relevant books to the readers based on their response and preference.”
Download on the iOS App Store
https://apps.apple.com/sa/app/isdbi-reader/id1567203321
Get it on Google Play
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.irtielab.android