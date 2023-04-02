Iraq exports over 100 mln barrels of crude oil in March

Iraq exported about 100.91 million barrels of crude oil in March, generating 7.4 billion U.S. dollars in revenue, the country's oil ministry announced Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The average price for Iraqi crude oil in March was 73.37 dollars per barrel, the ministry said in a statement, citing statistics from the State Organization for Marketing of Oil, an Iraqi company.

About 98.87 million barrels were exported from oil fields in central and southern Iraq via the port of Basra, while nearly 2 million barrels from the northern province of Kirkuk via the Turkish port of Ceyhan on the Mediterranean, the statement said.

Oil prices have risen in global markets since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in February last year, benefiting Iraq and some other oil-exporting countries. However, the prices witnessed a decline in the past few months because of fears of lower demand for oil in global markets.

Iraq's economy heavily relies on crude oil exports, which account for more than 90 percent of the country's revenues.