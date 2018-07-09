Italian minister hopes to meet with Putin during trip to Russia

9 July 2018 12:50 (UTC+04:00)

Italian Minister of the Interior and Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini expects to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his trip to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, TASS with reference to the news agency ANSA reported.

"I am going to make a political and football trip, and I will use the chance to go to Moscow for the World Cup final," the agency quoted the politician as saying. "Then I will meet with the Russian interior minister to coordinate actions against Islamic terrorism, which seems to be defeated, but is not so in fact. I will then go to meet with Putin - Italy needs dozens of people like him who care about the interests of their citizens.

The Kremlin did not report any preparations for the meeting between the Italian politician and the Russian president. Salvini had repeatedly visited the Russian capital as head of the Lega party before. One of his last visits to Russia was a private trip at Christmas in early 2017, which he wrote about on Facebook. His country’s team is not taking part in the World Cup, as it failed to qualify for the competition.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Russia plans to evacuate 1,000 from de-escalation zone in Syria
Russia 11:42
US sanctions against Russia, Iran may negatively affect LUKOIL (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 11:08
Uzbekneftegaz, Gazprom mull export of Uzbek gas to Russia
Oil&Gas 10:35
Syrian state media says air defenses hit Israeli plane, thwart missile strike
Arab World 10:21
US should remove Russian media from its foreign agent list - Russian embassy
Russia 09:48
Russian aircraft manufacturer may buy old planes from Uzbekistan
Economy news 8 July 14:06
Latest
Chemicals take huge share from Iran’s non-oil export basket
Business 14:52
Preparations for oil sales via IRENEX in final stages - official (Exclusive)
Iran 14:36
Tajikistan, Kuwait mull trends of co-op development
Tajikistan 14:05
Azerbaijan may greatly increase hazelnut exports to Switzerland
Economy news 13:54
Pipe manufacturing plant in Turkmenistan to buy equipment, chemicals via tender
Tenders 13:53
Azerbaijan granting work visas to foreigners, stateless persons online
Society 13:52
Helicopter of Kyrgyz Air Defense Forces crashes injuring 4
Kyrgyzstan 13:51
Chinese, French, Italian firms sign MoUs to develop projects in southwestern Iran
Business 13:51
Kazakhstan launches AIFC, seeks to become regional financial hub
Economy news 13:46