Greece confirms 21 new cases of coronavirus, total number reaches 66

Greece confirmed 21 new cases of the coronavirus disease, officially known as COVID-19, on Saturday, while the total number of people infected with the virus reached 66, the Health Ministry said, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"The total number of people infected with the new coronavirus is now 66, and they are all of the Greek origin", the Ministry said.

According to the health authorities, the majority of people who tested positive for the virus got infected while traveling to Israel and Egypt.

The first case of COVID-19 in Greece was reported on 26 February - a woman, who returned from northern Italy, got infected with the coronavirus.

On a global scale, as of Saturday, the number of coronavirus cases has exceeded 105,000, with more than 90 countries reporting infections. In addition, over 3,550 people have already died from the disease, while more than 58,000 have fully recovered.

COVID-19 was first detected in China's Wuhan in late December and has since spread across the world. In late January, the World Health Organisation declared a global health emergency in light of the epidemic.