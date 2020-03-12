France hopes ECB to send a message in favor of SME loans
France expects the European Central Bank (ECB) will send a signal in favor of loans to banks for small and midsized firms, Financial Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday, as governments seek to reduce the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Le Maire, who visited a caterer struggling with the economic fallout from the epidemic, also told reporters that the government wants the public investment bank Bpifrance to increase loan guarantees.
