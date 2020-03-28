COVID-19 death toll exceeds 10,000 in Italy
The coronavirus pandemic has claimed 10,023 lives in locked-down Italy until Saturday with the cumulative total infections reaching 92,472, according to new data released by the Civil Protection Department, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
