Terrorist act occurred in Vienna - Austrian Interior Minister

The shooting in Vienna was the terrorist act, Austria’s Federal Minister of Interior Karl Nehammer told reporters on Monday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"We were exposed to the obvious terrorist attack," the Minister said.

The attack in the Austrian capital continues, Nehammer said. Several individuals were wounded and one person died. The population is recommended not to leave their houses.

One policeman got a severe wound and one of attackers was detained, the Ministry of Interior said.

The Vienna police earlier confirmed that shots had been fired in downtown Vienna, with several individuals wounded.