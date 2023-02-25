Another scandal around European Parliament VP Eva Kaili - pursuing Armenian interests backfires

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. Vice-President of the European Parliament, Eva Kaili, is currently facing charges in connection with her alleged relations with third countries, an article in the EU Today said, Trend reports.

Kaili also gets much heat for her association with a lobbying group - the EU-Armenia friendship group, which in turn is closely linked to the largest Armenian lobbying organization in Europe - the European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy (EAFJD).

"The Brussels-based EAFJD is headed by its president, Kaspar Karampetian, a diamond dealer who has been accused in the press of dealing in so-called "blood diamonds" and who holds both Armenian and Greek citizenship," the article noted.

Moreover, according to the author, EAFJD lobbied Armenian interests in the office of the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell and participated in organizing trips of European parliamentarians to the Armenian-occupied regions of Karabakh, which are, as the author rightly points out, recognized as the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan by the international community.

For instance, as noted in the article, on the initiative of EAFJD, German MEP Martin Sonneborn visited Karabakh with his wife of Armenian origin in August 2019, also accompanied by Kaspar Karampetian.

Furthermore, the author said, that Kaili herself spoke strongly in the European Parliament for the abolition of the Schengen visa for Azerbaijani diplomats, claiming that Azerbaijan is "trying to invade Karabakh", despite the fact that Karabakh is "undisputedly Azerbaijani territory". The former vice president is also hostile to Türkiye, which, in her opinion, may "invade Armenia".