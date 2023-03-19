Macron's rating falls below 30 percent

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19. The French Le Journal du dimanche newspaper has called the popularity rating of President Emmanuel Macron alarming, which fell below 30 percent due to the pension reform, Trend reports citing media.

The decision of the president and prime minister to adopt a reform to change the retirement age from 62 to 64 years, bypassing a vote in the lower house of parliament - the National Assembly - using the constitutional article 49.3 allowing such a step, led to a decrease in their popularity to a level comparable only to the beginning of 2019 during the yellow vest crisis.

More than 70 percent of French people are dissatisfied with Macron, according to a survey commissioned by the IFOP public opinion institute for Le Journal du dimanche. The president lost 4 points in a month and fell below the symbolic estimate of 30 percent - to 28 percent satisfied with his policies.

Now he has lagged behind the rating of Prime Minister Elizabeth Bourne, also low. It is supported by 29 percent of the population.

"This is a very bad episode for both executives," IFOP CEO Frederic Daby said.