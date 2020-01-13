Israeli Finance Minister Kahlon will not seek reelection

13 January 2020 14:46 (UTC+04:00)

Israeli Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon will not run in a March parliamentary election but will keep his post until a successor is chosen, his spokesman said on Monday, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

“He is not going to be a member of Knesset (parliament) ... or hold any political office. He wants to be with his family and grandchildren,” the spokesman said.

Kahlon, 59, will remain as finance minister until a new government is formed, which is not expected to be before April.

Israel will hold its third election in less than a year on March 2.

