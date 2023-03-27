Israeli universities to stop studies because of judicial reform

Israel's research universities will stop the studies starting from Monday, representatives of the universities decided in a special meeting late on Sunday evening after the firing of Defense Minister Gallant, Trend reports citing The Jerusalem Post.

"We, the heads of Israel's research universities, presidents, rectors and managements, will stop studies in all of Israel's research universities starting tomorrow morning, against the background of the continuation of the legislative process that undermines the foundations of Israeli democracy and endangers its continued existence," they said in a statement.

"We call on the Prime Minister and members of the coalition to stop the legislation and immediately enter into negotiations in order to reach a broadly agreed upon outline."