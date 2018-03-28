Gunman shooting Calgary police officer

A suspect who was barricaded in a garage after a police officer was shot in northeast Calgary is dead, police say, CBC reports.

Details were sparse, with police only saying the suspect was "located deceased."

There are no other suspects in the shooting at this time.

Sources told CBC News that the shooting inflicted multiple wounds, but the officer was in stable condition as of 1 p.m. MT. Calgary Police Chief Roger Chaffin was seen entering Foothills Medical Centre early in the afternoon.

The suspect was barricaded in a garage on the 100 block of Abingdon Way N.E. in the suburban neighbourhood of Abbeydale. The garage caught fire as the standoff played out.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news