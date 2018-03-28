Gunman shooting Calgary police officer

28 March 2018 01:59 (UTC+04:00)

A suspect who was barricaded in a garage after a police officer was shot in northeast Calgary is dead, police say, CBC reports.

Details were sparse, with police only saying the suspect was "located deceased."

There are no other suspects in the shooting at this time.

Sources told CBC News that the shooting inflicted multiple wounds, but the officer was in stable condition as of 1 p.m. MT. Calgary Police Chief Roger Chaffin was seen entering Foothills Medical Centre early in the afternoon.

The suspect was barricaded in a garage on the 100 block of Abingdon Way N.E. in the suburban neighbourhood of Abbeydale. The garage caught fire as the standoff played out.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Canada to send peacekeepers to Mali
Other News 26 March 06:20
Maryland high school shooting: suspect among 3 injured in attack (UPDATED)
US 20 March 18:58
Spanish businessman killed in Mexico City, mall hit by shooting
Other News 20 March 04:15
One dead, suspect in critical condition after California mall shooting
US 18 March 06:15
Two women shot after car runs stop signal
Europe 17 March 04:07
Pregnant woman injured in double shooting in Sussex
Europe 17 March 01:40
Prosecutors to seek death penalty for Florida high school shooter
US 14 March 05:39
Brenda Lucki named Canada's 1st permanent female RCMP commissioner
Other News 10 March 06:14
SOCAR Ukraine Energy to study use of blockchains in energy sphere
Oil&Gas 9 March 09:45
Accidental shooting at Alabama high school leaves one student near death
Other News 8 March 03:29
Canadian company to mine gold in Turkey
Economy news 7 March 15:43
People evacuated from Sanford mall after man shot in parking lot
US 6 March 06:43
Which countries to keep global oil markets well supplied?
Oil&Gas 5 March 13:27
Man dies of ‘self-inflicted gunshot wound’ in shooting incident at White House
US 4 March 05:32
Michigan student killed parents
US 3 March 23:58
Secret Service responds to reports of gun shot near White House
US 3 March 21:42
Man dies after shooting in Toronto
Other News 3 March 21:28
Trudeau says US tariffs on steel would be 'unacceptable'
Other News 3 March 03:15