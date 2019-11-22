Brazil creates over 841,000 jobs in 10 months

22 November 2019 22:04 (UTC+04:00)

Brazil created 841,589 jobs from January to October, a 6.4-percent increase year-on-year, the Brazilian Ministry of Economy said Thursday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to the ministry's labor secretariat, the Brazilian economy generated 70,852 jobs in October, the best figure for the month since 2016. It is the seventh consecutive month in which hirings exceeded layoffs in Brazil.

All eight sectors analyzed by the labor secretariat had positive job growth over the first 10 months of 2019, with the sectors of services, manufacturing and construction creating most employment opportunities.

In parallel with the increasing number of jobs, Brazil's unemployment rate in the three months to September declined by 0.2 percentage point to 11.8 percent, or 12.5 million, from the previous quarter. The rate for the first quarter is 12.7 percent, according to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
World’s largest oil producer to change by next decade
Oil&Gas 20 November 11:02
Brazilian president promises 'soft' administrative reform
Other News 19 November 21:21
Overpass collapses on expressway in Brazil
Other News 15 November 23:33
Brazil's Eletrobras to reduce staff after privatization
Other News 13 November 02:28
Brazilian judge orders former President Lula da Silva released from prison
World 9 November 00:08
Brazil’s OPEC membership can reduce int’l investors’ interest
Oil&Gas 6 November 17:35
Latest
Container traffic between Georgia and Ukraine to contribute to development of Middle Corridor (Exclusive)
Business 22:21
Trump, Xi send positive signals on initial deal to defuse U.S.-China trade war
US 21:30
President Ilham Aliyev allocates funding for renovation of road in Nakhchivan
Politics 20:41
Official: Iraq alone can buy all of Iran's surplus gasoline
Oil&Gas 20:02
Iran looks to repair damaged filling stations, following fuel-hike riots
Business 19:25
“Interaction between Azerbaijani, Russian business councils reached new level”
Politics 18:55
Azerbaijan joins EBRD donor community
Business 18:51
Minister: Azerbaijan, Russia to develop additional roadmap in innovations sphere
Business 18:44
EBRD: Azerbaijan now eligible for grants in energy efficiency projects
Oil&Gas 18:42