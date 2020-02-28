Hyundai shuts down factory after worker tests positive for coronavirus

Other News 28 February 2020 08:18 (UTC+04:00)
Hyundai shuts down factory after worker tests positive for coronavirus

A Hyundai Motor (005380.KS) worker has tested positive for the new coronavirus, leading to a suspension of production at one its factories in South Korea’s southeastern city of Ulsan, the company said on Friday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Shares of the automaker dropped more than 5% after the news, while the wider market .KS11 was down 2.6%. The closing deals a fresh setback to Hyundai Motor, which has gradually resumed production at local plants hit by a Chinese parts shortage in the wake of the virus outbreak.

South Korea has the most infected people outside China, affecting companies like Samsung and Hyundai. South Korea on Friday reported 256 new cases, bringing the total number of infected to 2,022.

A union spokesman confirmed that a worker had tested positive, but he did not have more details.

“The company has also placed colleagues who came in close contact with the infected employee in self-quarantine and taken steps to have them tested for possible infection,” Hyundai Motor said in a news release. The company added that it was disinfecting the factory.

Ulsan is less than an hour from Daegu, the epicenter of outbreak in Korea.

Hyundai operates five car factories in Ulsan, which has an annual production capacity of 1.4 million vehicles, or nearly 30% of Hyundai’s global production. Hyundai employs 34,000 workers there in the world’s biggest car complex.

The factory that was shut down produces sport utility vehicles such as Palisade, Tucson, Santa Fe and Genesis GV80.

A factory run by Hyundai supplier Seojin Industrial had been closed after the death of a virus-infected worker there. It reopened Wednesday.

Meanwhile, South Korea’s top carrier, Korean Air Lines Co Ltd (003490.KS), said on Friday it would cut the number of flights to the United States in March.

It plans to check temperatures of passengers traveling to the United States before boarding and said it would not allow anyone with a temperature higher than 37.5 Celsius to fly.

It said it would expand these procedures to other routes.

One of its flight attendants who served the Incheon to LA route has tested positive for virus.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Kulevi terminal has new bund for oil tanks
Kulevi terminal has new bund for oil tanks
Consular Department: Georgia not to tighten visa regime due to coronavurus threat
Consular Department: Georgia not to tighten visa regime due to coronavurus threat
Wizz Air reduces number of flights from Georgia to several Italian cities
Wizz Air reduces number of flights from Georgia to several Italian cities
Loading Bars
Latest
Iran coronavirus death toll reaches 26, many Friday prayers canceled Iran 08:49
Hyundai shuts down factory after worker tests positive for coronavirus Other News 08:18
Korean Air says it will not allow passengers with fever to fly to U.S. Other News 07:46
Temenuzhka Petkova: We’re moving towards successful implementation of ambitious Southern Gas Corridor (Interview) Oil&Gas 07:01
U.N. chief declares women's inequality 'stupid' and a global shame World 06:18
Turkey, with more dead troops, says it won't stop Syrian refugees reaching Europe Turkey 05:30
Japan jobless rate rises to 2.4% in January: government Other News 04:41
Venezuela to let companies raise capital in dollars as Maduro liberalizes economy Finance 03:59
Bed Bath & Beyond to cut about 500 jobs Business 03:17
Facebook to publicly track political sponsored content after Bloomberg's paid memes US 02:30
Botswana commemorates Fallen Heroes Day Other News 01:55
Thyssenkrupp sells elevator unit for $18.7 billion to Advent-led consortium Business 01:03
British region of Northern Ireland confirms first coronavirus case Europe 00:25
Spanish pilot killed in military jet crash into sea Europe 27 February 23:51
Kulevi terminal has new bund for oil tanks Oil&Gas 27 February 23:14
Romgaz reduces gas production Oil&Gas 27 February 23:02
StealthMail event in Baku focuses on creating anti-cyber attack software ICT 27 February 22:29
Share of exchange transactions in national currency grows in Azerbaijan Finance 27 February 22:29
Global oil demand to dip to lowest level since 2011 Oil&Gas 27 February 21:28
Turkey reveals volume of cargo shipped through Hopa port Turkey 27 February 21:13
Azerbaijan’s Agah Group construction company reveals cost of tender won abroad Construction 27 February 21:01
Azerbaijan’s Khazar Inshaat company talks construction process of high-rise building in Baku Economy 27 February 21:00
Customs Committee talks alleged coronavirus carrier who passed through Azerbaijan Society 27 February 20:59
S&P affirms AzerEnergy company’s rating at BB Economy 27 February 20:53
Azerbaijani minister, US deputy secretary mull ensuring energy security (PHOTO) Oil&Gas 27 February 20:50
Azerbaijan's potential for entrepreneurship in culture & art sector highlighted Business 27 February 20:42
Azerbaijani Brightman company discloses export earnings of 2019 Economy 27 February 20:28
Iran discloses amount of investments made by private sector in ports Transport 27 February 20:21
Azerbaijan’s AzerEnerji restores lost generating capacity of Khachmaz power plant Oil&Gas 27 February 20:18
Turkmen State Customs Service integrating single window project for foreign trade Turkmenistan 27 February 20:16
Iran discloses activity of NIMA system Finance 27 February 19:54
Approximate delivery date of Azerbaijan's oil via tankers to Belarus revealed Oil&Gas 27 February 19:51
Azerbaijan working to attract investments into its renewable energy industry Oil&Gas 27 February 19:40
Production of building materials in Azerbaijan to increase Business 27 February 19:24
Kazakhstan's FlyArystan launches flights on various routes from Karaganda city Transport 27 February 19:14
Azerbaijani Agricultural Insurance Fund, TARSIM sign declaration of intent Economy 27 February 19:09
Platform for introducing Islamic banking in Azerbaijan ready Economy 27 February 19:08
Kazakhstan Railways opens tender for transport maintenance Tenders 27 February 19:01
Azerbaijan’s Yelo Bank to attract repair services for its branch Tenders 27 February 18:47
Azerbaijan, Turkey eye to increase trade turnover Business 27 February 18:43
Kazakhstan's Aktobe, Uzbekistan to increase bilateral trade Business 27 February 18:42
Azerbaijan’s State Oil Fund reveals investments in gold Oil&Gas 27 February 18:40
Azerbaijan okays deal between MOL Group, Chevron on ACG project Oil&Gas 27 February 18:34
Turkmenistan holds meeting on fighting money laundering, financing of terrorism Turkmenistan 27 February 18:27
Consular Department: Georgia not to tighten visa regime due to coronavurus threat Georgia 27 February 18:13
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan strike deal to open joint car dealership Business 27 February 18:05
Iran’s vice president infected with coronavirus Iran 27 February 18:05
Project in Turkmenistan gets investment from Singapore's Yug-Neftegaz Private Oil&Gas 27 February 18:01
Wizz Air reduces number of flights from Georgia to several Italian cities Transport 27 February 18:00
Azerbaijan's Ganja Instrumentation Factory to increase production, exports by late 2020 Business 27 February 17:55
Money transfers volume increases in Kazakhstan Finance 27 February 17:48
Uzbekistan makes changes to requirements for commercial banks Finance 27 February 17:47
Azerbaijan’s State Oil Fund discloses volume of assets Oil&Gas 27 February 17:42
All visitors entering Georgia via Red Bridge border crossing point checked Georgia 27 February 17:39
Iran bans Chinese citizens from entering the country Politics 27 February 17:35
EU says equivalence for financial services not part of trade talks with UK Europe 27 February 17:32
Turkmen Ministry opens tender for ceramic tile plant construction Tenders 27 February 17:23
Deadline for gas refining plant construction at Kazakhstan's Kashagan field revealed Oil&Gas 27 February 17:14
Ministry of Health of Georgia: No Azerbaijani citizens suspected of coronavirus infection Georgia 27 February 17:11
Iran-Russia conference on customs cooperation cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak Business 27 February 17:07
Civil Aviation Agency: Georgia not to cancel flights with other countries at this stage Transport 27 February 17:06
Azerbaijan's Brightman company to enter new foreign markets Business 27 February 16:38
Azerbaijan - Turkey trade continues to grow Business 27 February 16:29
President Ilham Aliyev presented Order “For Service to Motherland” 1st Class to Artur Rasizade (PHOTO) Politics 27 February 16:25
Israel confirms coronavirus in man who returned from Italy Israel 27 February 16:15
Azerbaijan’s PMD Group talks on reconstruction of big facility in Baku Construction 27 February 16:15
Azerbaijan’s Khazar Inshaat company talks construction of housing estates in one of Baku’s settlements Construction 27 February 16:11
German companies have good opportunities to take part in Uzbekistan's construction sector Business 27 February 16:11
Investments of German companies in Uzbekistan increase Finance 27 February 16:06
Azerbaijan discloses number of suspected coronavirus patients Society 27 February 16:05
Exports of textile raw materials from Turkey to Iran increase World 27 February 15:59
Turkmenistan increases chemical imports from Turkey Turkey 27 February 15:46
ESET talks vulnerability of operating systems in Azerbaijan ICT 27 February 15:46
Taxi group wins right to join Uber's London license appeal case Europe 27 February 15:45
Volume of crude oil transshipment via Turkish ports disclosed Turkey 27 February 15:45
Azerbaijan discloses amount of investments made in Turkish economy Business 27 February 15:38
Turkmenistan significantly increases car imports from Turkey Turkey 27 February 15:24
Turkmenistan increases import of electrical goods from Turkey Turkey 27 February 15:21
Baku hosts meeting of youth & sports ministers of Islamic countries Politics 27 February 15:19
Turkmenistan reduces import of textile raw materials from Turkey Turkey 27 February 15:09
Turkish Airlines suspends flights to Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Society 27 February 15:04
Kazakhstan's Air Astana says sudden reduction of flights to S.Korea "inappropriate" Transport 27 February 15:03
Turkmenistan's ministry opens tender for construction of valve manufacturing workshop Tenders 27 February 14:51
Iran discloses coronavirus death toll Iran 27 February 14:49
France's Macron says coronavirus 'epidemic is on the way' Europe 27 February 14:47
How will coronavirus affect gas prices? Oil&Gas 27 February 14:45
Judge rejects UK government's Heathrow Airport expansion plan Europe 27 February 14:43
Britain on collision course with EU with trade talks mandate Europe 27 February 14:42
Oil prices to face additional downside risk from coronavirus in 2Q2020 Oil&Gas 27 February 14:41
Biggest voluntary medical insurance contract remains valid in Azerbaijan Economy 27 February 14:40
Azerbaijani furniture company talks designing new products in 2020 Business 27 February 14:35
Uzbekistan transitions to international financial reporting standards Finance 27 February 14:34
Turkey establishes field hospitals on border with Iran Turkey 27 February 14:26
Japan says China leader Xi's visit still on despite coronavirus Other News 27 February 14:26
Political analyst: Azerbaijan and Turkey - main guarantors of security, dev't in region Politics 27 February 14:22
6th Ministerial Meeting to be held in Baku within Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Oil&Gas 27 February 14:19
India's GDP seen growing at 4.7% year-on-year in December quarter, with virus impact to come Other News 27 February 13:59
Greece, Bulgaria pledge to accelerate IGB’s construction in tandem with TAP Oil&Gas 27 February 13:56
High-ranking Iranian official infected with coronavirus Iran 27 February 13:49
Iran to put up various oil products for sale at IRENEX on Feb.29 Oil&Gas 27 February 13:49
All news