PM Modi Holds Highest 'Approval Rating' Among World Leaders Handling the Pandemic: Report

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jun. 2

Trend:

According to a poll published by 'Morning Consult', India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds the highest approval rating as a politician, amid a selection of other world leaders.

However, there has been only a slight improvement in Modi's rating, as it was still high before the coronavirus pandemic struck India, a report by Moneycontrol stated.

Seventy four per cent of Indians had approved of their PM on March 17, and this number was up only by a mere 8 per cent to 82 per cent on May 19.

Other world leaders whose popularity among citizens improved during the Covid-19 outbreak, were Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

While British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's was being treated for coronavirus in April, his approval rating increased. But it crept back to 55 per cent in May, amid increasing Covid-19 deaths in the country.

This resulted in just a 9 per cent approval increase increase for Johnson.

What's surprising is that despite US leading with the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths, Trump's approval ratings have remained steady throughout the pandemic.

On the other hand, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's ratings have gown down. Possible reasons could be his dismissal towards the social distancing norms being followed across the world, even as cases and deaths continue to rise in Brazil. It has gone down by 17 percentage points since March.