Brazil's COVID-19 death toll nears 172,000

Brazil on Friday reported 514 more deaths from COVID-19, raising its total death toll to 171,974, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to the Ministry of Health, tests detected 34,130 new cases, pushing the accumulated caseload to 6,238,350.

Brazil has the world's second-highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, and the third largest caseload, next to the United States and India.

After seeing a decline in daily deaths and cases since September, the Latin American country has witnessed a rise in both categories in November, accompanied by an increase in hospital occupancy in large cities.