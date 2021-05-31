Brazil reports 874 more COVID-19 deaths

31 May 2021
Brazil reports 874 more COVID-19 deaths

Brazil on Sunday reported 874 more deaths from COVID-19, raising the national count to 461,931, the Ministry of Health said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A total of 43,520 more infections were detected, raising the nationwide tally to 16,515,120, the ministry said.

Brazil has the world's second highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, and the third largest caseload, following the United States and India.

The South American country is experiencing a new wave of infections, which has resulted in an increase in COVID-19 cases and related deaths, as hospitals are overwhelmed by patients.

Brazil has administered more than 67 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines and 22 million people have received two jabs, according to the ministry.

