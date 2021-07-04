3 dead as tropical storm Elsa speeds through Caribbean, aims for Cuba

Other News 4 July 2021 08:14 (UTC+04:00)
3 dead as tropical storm Elsa speeds through Caribbean, aims for Cuba

Tropical Storm Elsa battered the southern coasts of Haiti and the Dominican Republic on Saturday, downing trees and blowing off roofs as it sped through the Caribbean, killing at least three people, Trend reports citing Mint.

The storm was centered about 175 miles (280 kilometers) east-southeast of Montego Bay, Jamaica, and was swirling west-northwest at 17 mph (28 kph).

It had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (100 kph) as the tropical storm, which had been a Category 1 hurricane earlier on Saturday, weakened in its approach to Hispaniola and Cuba, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

