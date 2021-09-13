New Zealand PM Ardern extends lockdown in Auckland to Sept 21
New Zealand's largest city Auckland will remain in lockdown to beat the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Auckland will remain in the strict Alert level 4 lockdown until midnight on Sept. 21, after which it will move to alert level 3, Ardern said in a news conference.
