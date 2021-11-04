Champions League: Benzema sinks Shakhtar while Milan are on the brink

Karim Benzema struck twice to lead Real Madrid to an unconvincing 2-1 home win over Shakhtar Donetsk and move the Spanish side provisionally three points clear at the top of Champions League Group D, Trend reports citing The Guardian.

The Frenchman broke the deadlock to record Los Blancos' 1,000th goal in Europe's elite competition, the first team to reach that milestone.

Real went ahead in the 15th minute when Vinícius Júnior stole the ball from a Shakhtar defender and set up Benzema to score with a powerful shot from inside the box. The Ukrainian side equalised five minutes before half-time with a stunning counterattack finished off by Fernando.

Benzema and Vinícius combined again for the Real winner just after the hour mark, the Brazilian linking up well with Casemiro before teeing up the veteran striker to find the net again.

Real lead the standings with nine points, three more than Moldova’s Sheriff who are playing Internazionale now.

Milan earned their first Champions League point of the season with a 1-1 draw against Porto but the result left the seven-time European champions on the brink of elimination.

Luis Díaz struck after six minutes to put the Portuguese side in front and they dominated the first half against an under-par Rossoneri side. An own goal from Chancel Mbemba drew Milan level after the break and Zlatan Ibrahimovic had a goal ruled out for offside, as the Italians’ wait for a victory goes on.

Porto rose to second place with five points, four ahead of bottom side Milan. Third-placed Atlético Madrid are currently playing a Liverpool side boasting a perfect nine points from their first three games.