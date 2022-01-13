PM: Envision India as world’s go-to affordable healthcare destination

Hitting out at previous governments for not addressing the shortage of doctors in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said his government has taken several steps to address the issue since 2014.

Speaking at a virtual event to inaugurate 11 medical colleges in Tamil Nadu as well as a new building Central Institute of Classical Tamil, Prime Minister Modi said the Covid-19 pandemic had reiterated the importance of the medical sector

“The once in a lifetime Covid-19 pandemic has re-affirmed the importance of the health sector...The future will belong to societies which invest in healthcare. Learning from the pandemic, we keep working to ensure inclusive and quality healthcare services to all our countrymen,” he said,

The Prime Minister said that they are working towards taking Indian practices such as Yoga, Ayurveda and Siddha to the world. “In the coming years I envision India as being the go-to destination for quality and affordable care,” he said. “India has everything needed to be a hub for medical tourism. I say this based on the skills of our doctors.” He urged the medical fraternity to take up at telemedicine as well.