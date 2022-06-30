Report cites improvement in India’s educational, household conditions

India’s educational and household conditions have improved due to the targeted efforts of the government through several social protection schemes, especially in the areas of water availability and sanitation, the State of Inequality in India Report revealed.

‘The State of Inequality in India Report’ was released by Dr Bibek Debroy, Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), in which information on inequities across sectors of health, and education, household characteristics and the labour market were compiled.

The report was written by the Institute for Competitiveness and presents a holistic analysis of the depth and nature of inequality in India, according to Saudi Gazette.

Dr Debroy stated, “inequality is an emotive issue. It is also an empirical issue since definition and measurement are both contingent on the metric used and data available, including its timeline”.

“To reduce poverty and enhance employment, since May 2014, the government has introduced a variety of measures interpreting inclusion as the provision of necessities, measures that have enabled India to withstand the shock of the COVID-19 pandemic better,” He further added.

Saudi publication referring to the report said that by 2019-20, 95 per cent of the schools have functional toilet facilities on the school premises of which 96.9 per cent are functional toilets for girls.