Singapore president tested positive for COVID-19

Singaporean President Halimah Yacob posted on Facebook on Monday evening that she was just tested positive for COVID-19 with mild flu-like symptoms, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"Thankfully, I have been vaccinated and boosted," she said. "I hope to recover soon and am sorry to have to miss the events this week."

Also on Monday evening, Singapore's Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin also said that he was tested positive for COVID-19.

"All good things must come to an end. My COVID-free days are over," he wrote in his Facebook post.

Local media reported on June 19 that Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat had tested positive for COVID-19 while in Germany.