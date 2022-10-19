Argentina approves 21.7 mln USD for rural solar energy projects

Argentina on Tuesday approved a series of bids to install solar energy equipment in 19 provinces, as part of a renewable energy push financed by the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The Energy Secretariat, under the Ministry of Economy, approved the public bids to supply and install the solar energy equipment at schools, homes and other buildings at an estimated cost of 21.7 million U.S. dollars.

According to state news agency Telam, the initiative is part of Argentina's Renewable Energy Project for Rural Areas (Pemer), which has secured 200 million U.S. dollars in financing from the World Bank's IBRD.

The project will benefit rural areas in the provinces of Buenos Aires, Catamarca, Chaco, Chubut, Cordoba, Corrientes, Entre Rios, Formosa, Jujuy, La Pampa, Misiones, Neuquen, Rio Negro, Salta, San Juan, Santa Cruz, Santiago del Estero, Tierra del Fuego and Tucuman.