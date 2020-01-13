Putin, Macron call on all parties in Iran to show restraint - Kremlin

13 January 2020 01:49 (UTC+04:00)

Russian and French Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron, discussed the situation in Iran and called on all the parties to show restraint, the Kremlin press service said on Sunday after their telephone conversation, Trend reports citing TASS.

"In the context of the tense situation around Iran, the Russian and French presidents stressed the necessity for all the parties to show restraint and spoke in favor of further efforts towards saving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action," the press service said.

Apart from that, the two leaders also discussed issues of the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict and the situation in Syria, the press service added.

The president agreed to continue personal contacts.

