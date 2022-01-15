Russia reports record high of 27,179 daily coronavirus cases since December 19

Russia 15 January 2022 14:57 (UTC+04:00)
Confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia increased by 27,179 in the past day to 10,774,304, the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Saturday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

New coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 0.25% in the past 24 hours, registering the largest number since December 19, 2021, the crisis center reported.

The number of active cases, i.e. patients currently undergoing medical treatment from the novel coronavirus dropped to 617,786, the latest figures suggest.

Coronavirus recoveries in Russia increased by 26,584 in the past day to 9,835,884, the crisis center reported.

The new daily coronavirus cases in Russia exceeded recoveries for the first time since December 13, 2021, it said.

The share of coronavirus patients discharged from hospitals upon their recovery remained at 91.3% of all infections, the crisis center reported.

Coronavirus fatalities in Russia increased by 723 in the past day compared to 739 a day before to 320,634, it said.

The coronavirus death rate remained at 2.98%, the latest figures suggest.

Coronavirus cases in Moscow increased by 6,555 in the past day compared to 5,712 a day before to 2,082,224, the crisis center reported.

The daily coronavirus cases in Moscow increased by 0.32% in the past day, registering the largest number since November 6, 2021, the latest figures suggest.

Sixty-eight coronavirus patients died in Moscow in the past day compared to sixty-nine a day before, with fatalities totaling 37,807 in the Russian capital (1.82% of all infections), the crisis center reported.

Coronavirus recoveries in Moscow increased by 2,877 in the past day to 1,905,315. Currently, 139,102 coronavirus patients are undergoing medical treatment from the novel coronavirus in the Russian capital, the latest figures suggest.

Confirmed coronavirus cases in the Moscow Region increased by 2,589 in the past day compared to 1,990 a day before to 660,444, the crisis center reported.

The Moscow Region registered the largest number of daily coronavirus infections since November 15, 2021, the latest data suggest.

Coronavirus recoveries increased by 1,218 to 607,210 while fatalities grew by 42 to 12,722 in the Moscow Region in the past day, the crisis center reported.

Coronavirus infections in St. Petersburg increased by 3,314 in the past 24 hours compared to 2,708 a day before to 876,548, the crisis center reported.

St. Petersburg registered the largest number of daily coronavirus cases since November 12, 2021, the latest figures show.

Coronavirus recoveries increased by 2,853 to 822,420 while fatalities grew by 62 to 28,934 in St. Petersburg in the past 24 hours, the crisis center reported.

