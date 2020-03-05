French citizen flying from Istanbul to London diagnosed with coronavirus

Baku, Azerbaijan, Mar. 5

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

A citizen of France flying from Istanbul to London has been diagnosed with coronavirus upon arrival in the airport, said Turkish Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca, Trend reports with reference to Turkish media.

The minister said that a French citizen, whose name has not been disclosed, spent only 25 minutes in Istanbul.

All the personnel of the plane, on which the infected person was flying, have been quarantined.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 3,000. Over 95,000 people have been confirmed as infected.



Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects. In mild cases, according to the Chinese authorities, treatment takes about a week, in severe cases - two or more.



Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.



Aside from Mainland China, the cases of coronavirus spreading have also been confirmed in other countries.



Several countries are developing a vaccine against the new virus.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu