Turkey 16 August 2021 20:16 (UTC+04:00)
Turkey's Employment Agency shares data on number of job seekers in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 16

Trend:

The number of trips of Turkish citizens to Azerbaijan for employment has dropped from January through July 2021, Turkey's Employment Agency (ISKUR) told Trend.

According to ISKUR, this indicator amounted to 17 people, which is decreased by 84.5 percent on annual basis.

A total of 7,461 Turkish citizens have traveled abroad via the agency in the first seven months of this year, which is by 45.3 percent more compared to the same period of 2020.

Some 123,531 Turkish citizens were provided with jobs through ISKUR in July 2021.

Moreover, 36.4 percent out of the total number of those employed were women, 63.6 percent were men. At the same time, 98.8 percent of applicants got a job in the private sector.

The number of unemployed in Turkey reached almost three million people in July this year, 47.8 percent of them are women, and 52.2 percent are men.

