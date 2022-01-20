Cavushoglu and Israel's Lapid hold phone call
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu had a phone call with his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid on Thursday, as the two countries are increasing contact and dialogue, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.
No detail was given on the content of the call.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev receives Advisor to French President's Cabinet and EU Special Representative for South Caucasus (VIDEO)
January 20 tragedy laid foundation for Azerbaijanis' struggle to restore their statehood and independence
Proud to hold TEKNOFEST int'l aviation, space, technology festival in Azerbaijan - Turkish Baykar Makina