Top PKK terrorist killed in Türkiye's anti-terror op: Surrendered terrorist

A PKK terrorist who surrendered to Turkish security forces during Operation Eren Blockade-2 confessed that a senior terrorist has been killed, which has led many terrorists to panic, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

In his testimony, the unidentified terrorist, who surrendered in the Hakkari province, told security forces that top PKK terrorist Ridvan Alkan, codenamed “Bager Erdal,” who is in the Red Category of the Interior Ministry’s Wanted List, was killed in a counterterrorism operation. He noted that Alkan’s death has been kept a secret from other terrorists to prevent panic and further dissolution.

Alkan was among the eight terrorists killed in the counterterrorism operation which took place in the Yuksekova district on Aug. 19, 2021, the surrendered terrorist said.

He was the mastermind of a number of attacks targeting security forces, including the ones in Daglıca, Aktutun, Agacdibi ve Yesiltas districts.