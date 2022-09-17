Türkiye-US hold strategic mechanism dialogue meeting

Türkiye and the United States held a third meeting of the Türkiye-U.S. Strategic Mechanism Dialogue on Sept. 15 in Washington chaired by Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, while U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland also participated in the dialogue, Trend reports citing Daily News.

“Building on their steadfast partnership and previous discussions under the framework of the Türkiye-U.S. Strategic Mechanism, the two reaffirmed their strong cooperation as partners and NATO Allies and engaged in substantive dialogue on strategic global and regional issues and areas of bilateral cooperation,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

They reviewed the extensive, security, economic, cultural, and people-to-people ties that underpin the bilateral relationship between Türkiye and the United States, said the statement.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to promote peace and stability and to further deepen and strengthen the enduring Türkiye-U.S. defense partnership, said the ministry.

They welcomed the recent growth in their bilateral trade relations and reconfirmed their mutual determination to advance their economic cooperation in every possible field, Ankara said, noting that Türkiye and the United States stand together in support of global public health as well as food and energy security. The delegations also reaffirmed their mutual efforts to work to promote energy supply, access, efficiency and independence.

Both sides discussed political developments in the region and consulted on the importance of strengthening Transatlantic relations and underscored the need to fight terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, said the statement.