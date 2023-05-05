Türkiye to offer $2 billion worth of natural gas to its population free of charge

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. The cost of natural gas, which will be supplied to the population free of charge for 1 month, is estimated at 40 billion Turkish liras ($2 billion), Turkish "Resmî Gazete" newspaper said, Trend reports with reference to TurkicWorld.

According to the source, about 19.7 million people in Türkiye will be able to use it.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in August 2020 announced that hydrocarbon reserves of about 320 bcm of natural gas were discovered in the Turkish sector of the Black Sea. According to him, this discovery will help to rid Türkiye of external energy dependence.

Erdogan underlined that energy resources are important for the country's national security, and in the near future, this gas will be at the disposal of the Turkish people.

At the Black Sea Natural Gas Commissioning Ceremony, Erdogan also noted that natural gas would be supplied to the population for free for one month.