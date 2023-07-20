Abbas, Netanyahu to visit Türkiye next week

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Türkiye Materials 20 July 2023 23:48 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will visit Türkiye next week with an interval of three days, Trend reports.

Within one week, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan invited Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to attend separate meetings in Türkiye. During these visits, the leaders will exchange views on topical regional and global issues.

Mahmoud Abbas will visit Türkiye on July 25, and Benjamin Netanyahu will arrive in the country on July 28.

