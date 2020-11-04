Trump says Republicans ‘doing well’ in crucial battleground states

The Republican Party is doing well in the 2020 US elections, including in key swing states, President Donald Trump said on Tuesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"I hear we are doing very well in Florida and we're doing very well in Arizona. We're doing incredibly well in Texas. I'm hearing we're doing well all over," Trump said in a speech broadcast by major TV channels. "I think we are going to have a great night," he added.

The 2020 United States elections are underway. Nationwide, American citizens are heading to the polls to elect 435 representatives to the House, 35 senators out of 100 to the Senate, and the President and Vice President of the United States. The November race for the White House pits Democratic contender Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris against incumbent US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence of the Republican Party. In addition, voters are deciding on 13 US state and territorial governorships, and numerous other local elections are being held.

Due to the coronavirus situation, an unprecedented number of citizens have cast their votes by mail or at early in-person polling sites over fears that the virus could spread at busy voting places on Election Day.