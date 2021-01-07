Nearly 70 people detained in Washington DC after protests
Law enforcement officers detained 68 people after protests at the American capital, said Washington D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee III on Thursday at a press conference, Trend reports citing TASS.
"There were 68 people detained," Contee said. Among those arrested are 60 men and 8 women. These are the arrests that took place between the evening of January 6 and morning of January 7.
