2 police officers killed in U.S. traffic stop shooting

Two police officers were shot dead in a shooting during a traffic stop northwest of the village of Cameron in the northwestern U.S. state of Wisconsin, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The shooting occurred at around 3:38 p.m., the Wisconsin Department of Justice said in a statement.

Two officers were pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect, a motorist, was taken to a hospital and later died.

Details about the incident are still being investigated, local media reported Sunday.

The Officer Down Memorial Page, an organization that tracks police officer deaths in the line of duty across the United States, shows that this incident marks the second and third officer deaths in the line of duty this year in Wisconsin. The first took place two months ago when a police officer was shot dead while seeking to arrest a suspect in Milwaukee.