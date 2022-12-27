Bakcell organized yet another seminar for journalists (PHOTO)

Bakcell held a two-day seminar, dedicated to the topic of “Mobile Telecommunications: latest achievements and new technologies” for local journalists and bloggers. The main purpose of this traditional seminar, is to increase the awareness of media representatives and bloggers in such areas as the essentials of telecommunication, modern technologies, digitalization, innovations and latest trends.

More than 30 journalists and bloggers, representing the country’s leading media were invited to take part in the event.

During the seminar, Bakcell representatives held interactive sessions and presentations on such topics as “eSIM technology”, “B2B ecosystem and its influence on the market”, “VoLTE technology”, “Mobile network operation principles”, “Launch and development of Bakcell network in Karabakh”, “Corporate Social Responsibility and its benefits for the society”.

The company representatives participated in the Q&A sessions, exchange of opinions and discussions with journalists, in relation to telecommunications industry and new technologies.

It should be noted that Bakcell holds traditional seminars for the media on the topic of mobile telecommunications every year since the year 2015.