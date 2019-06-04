Baku’s first House of SMEs to open soon

4 June 2019 12:50 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 4

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

Soon the first House of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SME) will be opened in Baku, Orkhan Mammadov, chairman of the board of the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, said at a conference titled “The State is the best partner of the entrepreneur”, Trend reports.

According to him, the main purpose of the creation of the House of SMEs is to ensure efficiency, transparency and convenient access of entrepreneurs to financial resources.

He also noted the importance of the structure of the “Friend of Small and Medium-sized Enterprise” (Friend of SMEs), adding that at present there are units of this network in 13 districts and cities of the country.

Mammadov noted that the main principles of the agency are meeting the needs of entrepreneurs, efficiency, transparency, and taking the views of entrepreneurs into account.

The agency supports entrepreneurs from the moment of creation and at the subsequent stages of small and medium-sized enterprises, and also plays the role of a bridge between businesses and the public sector.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan’s natgas exports up by 28%
Oil&Gas 12:39
Azerbaijan’s crude oil exports down by 2.2% in 2018
Oil&Gas 12:13
Tax audits in Azerbaijan down, tax payments increase
Business 12:00
Minister: Azerbaijani citizens already ordering farm products online
Society 11:58
Minister: economic reforms - basis for development of entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan
Business 11:56
Number of labor contracts up by almost 95,000 in Azerbaijan
Society 11:12
Latest
Turkmenistan sees slight increase in natgas exports
Oil&Gas 13:07
Merkel says trade deal with U.S. of 'existential importance'
Other News 13:06
Iranian company earns over $1.5M from socks exports
Economy 13:05
US evolves as 7th largest crude oil exporter
Oil&Gas 12:51
Britain has not made a decision on Huawei in 5G: security minister
Other News 12:39
Azerbaijan’s natgas exports up by 28%
Oil&Gas 12:39
Uzbekistan exports cherries to China for the first time
Economy 12:38
ARETI discusses joint projects in fuel and energy sector in Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 12:36
SOFAZ invests about $115M in real estate
Business 12:30