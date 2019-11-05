Innovation from Baku Higher Oil School (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 5

Trend:

Within the framework of the MBA in Oil & Gas Management program, jointly implemented by the Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) and the Geneva Business School (GBS), robots were used for the first time in Azerbaijan in the Design Thinking classes.

Rufat Azizov, who conducts the Design-Thinking classes at the Baku Higher Oil School, noted that these classes were held at the BHOS for the first time in Azerbaijan.

According to him, the Design Thinking course consists of five stages:

- At the 1st stage, it is necessary to identify the client and consider his wishes;

- At the 2nd stage, based on the collected information, it is necessary to find out what the problem consists of;

- At the 3rd stage, it is necessary to collect filtered ideas and methods for effective solution of the problem;

- At the 4th stage, prototypes are developed based on the filtered ideas;

- At the 5th stage, the prototypes are tested;

At the lesson, Rufat Azizov and the students discussed and analyzed how innovations are introduced in such companies as Apple, Amazon, BP, P&G, Starbucks, Toyota, Facebook, McDonald's, Singapore Airlines, how Design Thinking is applied and how companies develop in the result of application of Design Thinking.

At the end of the lesson, the students took part in a business game held with the use of robots. In accordance with the assignment, the students tried to create a robot prototype that could save people who remained under the ruins during the earthquake.

Rufat Azizov said that such practical methods help to reveal what emotions students experience in such situations and what communication, planning, management and teamwork skills they possess. Thanks to this approach, students can more clearly see their mistakes and draw proper conclusions.

The cooperation agreement between the Baku Higher Oil School and the Geneva Business School on the MBA in Oil & Gas Management program was signed in April 2019. The purpose of the agreement is to establish partnership relations between the BHOS and the GBS through International Business Schools.

In the framework of cooperation, measures are being taken to develop the social skills of BHOS students and to help them apply these skills in practical business.

The Geneva Business School is one of the prestigious education institutions in Switzerland, which conducts trainings for Bachelor's, Master's and Doctor’s degrees in six cities around the world.

