Several powers of Azerbaijan’s Tariff Council transferred to Cabinet of Ministers

Several powers of Azerbaijan’s Tariff (price) Council have been transferred to the Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports Dec. 29.

In accordance with the amendment made to the “Rules for conducting examination and phytosanitary quarantine inspection of materials imported into Azerbaijan, as well as materials under quarantine control envisaged for withdrawal from the country”, the amount of funds paid for phytosanitary services rendered to individuals and legal entities will be determined not by the Tariff Council, but the Cabinet of Ministers.

In accordance with the “Rules for the disposal of materials under quarantine control, including the rule for their disposal at the phytosanitary control points or cargo destination points when identifying harmful organisms in connection with which quarantine was applied when importing into Azerbaijan”, the neutralization of materials under quarantine control is carried out on the basis of an agreement concluded with individuals or legal entities, and at their expense.

Earlier, the amount of funds paid for the phytosanitary service provided was determined by the Tariff Council. According to the amendment, this power has been transferred to the Cabinet of Ministers.

In line with the “Rules for state testing, registration of pesticides, biological products and agrochemicals, as well as inclusion in the list of medicines approved for use”, state testing, registration and examination of pesticides, biological products and agrochemicals is funded by the applicant.

Until now, under the current rule, the amount of funds paid for phytosanitary services rendered to the applicant was being determined by the Tariff Council. According to the amendment, the specified amount will be determined by the Cabinet of Ministers.

