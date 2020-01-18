Major achievements of Azerbaijani schoolchildren at Int'l Olympiad with Azercell's support

The 16th International Zhautykov Olympiad was held in Almaty, Kazakhstan from 8 to 15 January, 2020. Azerbaijani students won 1 gold, 3 silver and 4 bronze medals at the Olympiad, which was held with the participation of 82 teams from 20 countries.

It should be noted that, winning a gold medal in informatics, the 11th grade student of the Lyceum in physics, mathematics, and computer science bias under the Ministry of Education Abutalib Namazov brought the first highest award in this subject to the country. Moreover, the 11th grade student of the same lyceum Murad Eynizadeh achieved a silver medal and the 10th grade student of Ganja secondary school N15 Aziz Huseynov won a bronze medal at the Olympiad.

The students of the 11th grade of the Lyceum in physics, mathematics, and computer science bias under the Ministry of Education Murad Aghazade and Abbas Mammadov got silver medals, as well as the 9th grade student of the same lyceum Toghrul Abbasov and 11th grade schoolchildren studying in Malybayli village of Shusha district secondary school N 1 Vugar Guliyev were awarded with bronze medals in mathematics. Also, the 11th grade student of the Lyceum in physics, mathematics, and computer science bias under the Ministry of Education Mahammad Yusifov was awarded a bronze medal in physics.

It is worth mentioning that, “Azercell Telecom” LLC has a significant contribution to this success of our students. Thus, schoolchildren can prepare for the International Tournaments and demonstrate their scientific capabilities in special centers organized with the support of the Ministry of Education and Azercell.

It should be recalled that, Azercell acted as the digital sponsor of the 31st International Tournament in Informatics hosted by our country on August of the current year. The tournament had brought together an official delegation of more than 600 students, teachers and experts from 88 countries and regions, including Azerbaijani team.

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. Currently, 4.8 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Mobile operator controls 49% of market share; while its geographical coverage constitutes 99.2% (excluding the occupied territories); and population coverage 99.8%.

Azercell was the pioneering mobile operator to introduce a number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7/7 Front Office service, Azercell Express offices, M2M services, 4G technology and pilot version of 5G, mobile, online customer care services and customer services through social media, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Rapidly increasing 4G network of Azercell covers nearly 60 regions of the country, including Baku and Absheron peninsula.

According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s 4G network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

