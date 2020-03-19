Another Azerbaijani company launches medical alcohol production (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 19

Azerbaijan’s RUS AZERI SPIRITS plant, created as a part of cooperation between CARÇIOGLU GROUP LLC, one of leading companies in the country’s agricultural industry, and the Russian state-owned company Tatspirtprom engaged in alcohol manufacturing, has begun production of medical alcohol, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy on March 19.

The first batch of products - about 25 thousand liters of medical alcohol - was distributed to the local drugstores, the ministry said.

The enterprise located in Azerbaijan’s Gusar district was opened in October 2019.

The plant's daily production capacity is 20,000-25,000 liters of medical alcohol.