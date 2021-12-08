Business centers of Azerbaijan, Russia’s Astrakhan sign memorandum of co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 8

Trend:

A memorandum of cooperation was signed between the Astrakhan business center in Baku and the Azerbaijan business center in the city of Astrakhan, Trend reports on Dec. 8.

The subject of the memorandum is the development of long-term, effective and mutually beneficial cooperation between the parties, aimed at establishing partnerships and implementing joint projects.

The parties will carry out their activities in accordance with the current legislation of their countries.

In accordance with the memorandum, the parties agree to take joint measures to address the issues including assistance in promoting and implementing joint projects, provision and exchange of information, holding conferences, forums, seminars, interaction with public organizations and expert associations, humanitarian interaction, organization of internships, as well as cooperation in the field of tourism.

In addition, the parties will jointly organize exhibitions and various events aimed at strengthening cooperation between Azerbaijani and Astrakhan entrepreneurs.