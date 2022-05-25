Azerbaijan reveals funds spent on de-mining activities in liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. A total of 97.6 million manat ($57.4 million) were spent on de-mining activities in Azerbaijan's liberated territories in 2021, the country's Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov said while discussing the draft law 'On execution of the state budget of the Azerbaijan Republic for 2021' at a meeting of the Parliament's Committee for Economic Policy, Industries and Enterprising on May 25, Trend reports.

According to the minister, the Azerbaijani government allocated some 105.8 million manat ($62.27 million) for removing land mines and unexploded ordnance from the liberated lands.