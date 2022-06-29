Closure of ports in Ukraine creates logistical problems for Georgia - Azersun Holding

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. The closure of ports in Ukraine has created logistical problems for Georgian ports, Chief Executive Officer Savas Uzan said during the Azerbaijani-Georgian business forum, on June 29, Trend reports.

According to him, Georgian ports are currently overloaded in connection with this.

"About 10 ships from Kazakhstan and four ships each from Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan have been queuing for more than a month. Cargo turnover has been redirected to the Caspian Sea due to the closure of the ports of Ukraine,” he said.

“Cargo from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan is transported via the Trans-Caspian international transport route, currently, and this trend may remain in the future. I believe that additional investments are needed in this corridor," Uzan said.