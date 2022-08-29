Serbia plans to purchase gas from Azerbaijan - Vucic

Serbia plans to purchase gas from Azerbaijan in 2023, Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic said this in an interview with Reuters, Trend reports.

According to him the country's finances were resilient enough to secure alternatives to Russian energy to tackle supply shortages expected over coming months.

Vuciv said Serbia was seeking fuel supplies wherever it could.

"We will be taking Iraq (oil), ... I will try to speak with Venezuela as well. We would take from wherever. We are not squeamish," Vucic said.