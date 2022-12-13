The “Azpetrol” company increased number of its gas stations to 98

The "Azpetrol" company, which has the largest gas network in Azerbaijan, continues to increase the number of gas stations in accordance with the Strategic Development Plan.

Today, the "Azpetrol" company put into operation the 98th and the next modular gas station in the area of the bus base of "Khalig Faigoglu" LLC. The purpose of installing the new "Yasamal Avtopark-2" gas station in the area of the car park is to meet the demand for diesel fuel of the buses belonging to Khalig Faigoglu LLC, which participates in the passenger transportation process of the capital. 2 fuel pumps were installed in the new station, and 6 new jobs were created.

The first gas station of the "Azpetrol" company - "Spartak" - was opened on July 15, 1997 at: 1013 Moskva avenue, Nasimi district, Baku city. The "Azpetrol" company currently has a total of 98 gas stations, 2 liquid gas (propane-butane) stations in most economic zones of our country, 1 compressed natural gas (CNG) terminal that meets the most modern standards in the Republic serving passenger transportation in public transport, and 3 oil depots for storing fuel products. Auto base fuel trucks, 100 fuel trucks, and Auto area for passenger cars are available to ensure continuous transportation of fuel to gas stations. There are 4 compressed natural gas stations, 3 liquefied gas stations, 17 electric car charging stations, 8 motels, as well as catering facilities (cafes, car washes, and markets) in most stations for the provision of various services.