Azerbaijan's Agro Services Agency holds training for farmers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. The training center under Azerbaijan's Agro Services Agency held 487 training practices for more than 7,000 farmers, said Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Agro Services Agency Anar Azimov during the National Forum on Agriculture Advisory Services, Trend reports.

According to him, within these training practices, the farmers were informed about the potential of the agriculture field in Azerbaijan's regions, including liberated territories.

"Also, the training center conducts research and analysis of areas suitable for agricultural work in cooperation with other institutions under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Agriculture," he added.

Azimon added that the public-private partnership in the implementation of the center's projects is very important.

National Forum on Agricultural Advisory Service (AAS) is the annual conference and programming event that brings together AAS actors that present their work and programs with the objectives of sharing and upgrading information and experiences, identifying new tendencies (political, economic, marketing, etc.) at the national level and determine and discuss priority technical topics of AAS nature. The AAS forum is also one of the mechanisms to inform government priorities and policies.